Meat shop licences: Delhi high court seeks MCD reply

The Delhi high court on Monday sought the response of the Delhi government and the civic bodies on a plea by an animal rights activist seeking to restrain authorities from issuing meat shop licences.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice A J Bhambhani issued notices to all the municipal corporations and fixed the next hearing for May 1.

The court’s order comes on the plea by activist Gauri Maulekhi who contended that the municipal bodies were issuing licences despite the change of policy after the commencement of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is the sole authority to regulate and grant Registration or Licenses.

The plea filed through advocate Priyanka Bangari said the licence given to meat houses by the municipal bodies is not valid as it’s a “blatant violation of law”.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior counsel Raj Panjwani, contended that the power of licensing was earlier conferred upon and exercised by the municipal corporations. However, the licensing procedure changed with the promulgation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, Rules and Regulations.

He said that the new rules which were brought into effect on August 8, 2011, lays down the specific hygienic and sanitary practices to be followed by the Food Business Operators engaged in manufacture, processing, storing and selling of meat and meat products, to obtain the said license to operate.

“Therefore, slaughter houses, meat shops, processing units such as cold storage of meat are bound by law to obtain licence under Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006,” the plea read.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 05:39 IST