Men who snatched R7.5 lakh cash are nabbed

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 23:24 IST

Three men were arrested from Delhi and their fourth associate surrendered in a court in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar for allegedly snatching ₹7.5 lakh cash from a trader in north Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar last week, police said on Wednesday.

However, only ₹50,000 of the booty has been recovered from them and efforts are on to retrieve the remaining money, said Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (north-west).

The officer said that CCTV footage of the suspects, recovered from multiple cameras installed on the route they took while escaping, helped identify and nab them. The snatching had happened around 10.30am on January 15 while the trader was parking his scooter outside a bank where he was to deposit the cash. While two men waited at a distance on a motorcycle, a third person walked to the trader and snatched his bag containing the cash and some documents.

When the police began scanning CCTV footage, they realised that while two of them sped away on a motorcycle, a third suspect ran on foot. The police began trailing the footage in both directions and were lucky to find recurring visuals of the suspects who had fled on motorcycle.

“The motorcycle reached Jahangirpuri and the two men were seen entering a house. When we checked that house, we got to know that it belonged to a man named Pawan, 20. But he and the suspects had escaped by then,” said the DCP.

Since some of the suspects were identified, the police were able to arrest Pawan and Vishal from Shah Alam Bandh Road on Tuesday. At their instance, a third suspect, Parvinder, was arrested the same day. Pawan was allegedly part of the conspiracy in the snatching case.

The officer said that the investigators soon got to know that a fourth suspect, Praveen, had surrendered in Muzaffarnagar in a Gangster Act case registered against him there in the past.