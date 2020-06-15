e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Mercury touches 43 degree Celsius mark in parts of Delhi

Mercury touches 43 degree Celsius mark in parts of Delhi

The weather stations at Palam and Pusa recorded the maximum temperature at 43.2 degrees and 43.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

delhi Updated: Jun 15, 2020 19:43 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 42 degrees and 28 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.
The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 42 degrees and 28 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT Photo)
         

The mercury touched the 43 degrees Celsius-mark in parts of the national capital on Monday and is expected to hover above 40 degrees Celsius for the next three to four days.The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 41.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

The weather stations at Palam and Pusa recorded the maximum temperature at 43.2 degrees and 43.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.Humidity levels oscillated between 35 and 73 per cent, officials said. A partly cloudy sky is likely on Tuesday.

Also read: Temperatures rise in Haryana, Punjab; Hisar hottest at 42.9 degree Celsius

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 42 degrees and 28 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.The weatherman said the mercury will hover above 40 degrees Celsius for the next three to four days before light rains bring relief from the heat.

2 'missing' Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
India, China delegations meet at 2 places along LAC to resolve border row
Mumbai airport to handle 100 domestic flights from Tuesday
'Poor pay for gifts crony capitalists get': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on fuel price hike
Amid surge in Covid-19 cases in India, recoveries rise to 51%
Cluster of Covid-19 in Chinese capital, WHO yet to visit affected site
'MS Dhoni very morose having heard of Sushant Singh Rajput's passing'
'Been through depression': Deepika Padukone on fight with mental health issues
