Chandigarh / Temperatures rise in Haryana, Punjab; Hisar hottest at 42.9 degree Celsius

Temperatures rise in Haryana, Punjab; Hisar hottest at 42.9 degree Celsius

Hisar in Haryana was the hottest place in the two states, recording a two-degree increase above the normal, according to the Meteorological Department here.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 15, 2020 19:44 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Chandigarh
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, registered a high of 40 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal limits.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, registered a high of 40 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal limits.(Yogendra Kumar/HT file photo)
         

The maximum temperature rose slightly to above normal in Haryana and Punjab on Monday, with Hisar sizzling at 42.9 degrees Celsius.

Hisar in Haryana was the hottest place in the two states, recording a two-degree increase above the normal, according to the Meteorological Department here.

Ambala, Karnal and Narnaul also recorded above normal temperatures of 41.4 degrees Celsius, 39.5 degrees Celsius and 42.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab recorded above normal day temperatures of 42 degrees Celsius, 41.7 degrees Celsius and 41.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, registered a high of 40 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal limits.

