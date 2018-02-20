Minor girl falls off 10th floor of Indirapuram high-rise, dies

A four-and-a-half year-old girl died after allegedly falling from the balcony of her 10th floor apartment at a high-rise in Ghaziabad on Monday evening.

Eyewitnesses and the police said the minor was alone in the house when the incident took place.

According to security guards who were on duty at F block of Jaipuria Sunrise Greens in Indirapuram, Myra Sachdeva fell at about 5.45pm. Her head and the face bore severe injury marks.

“She fell down and I heard a thud. I thought some construction material had fallen down. When I reached at the spot, I found her unconscious but there was some movement in the body. Our security supervisor and two guards immediately rushed her to a hospital on a scooty,” Pradeep Kumar, the guard posted at the F block tower where the incident took place, said.

“We shouted for help from residents for a car or an ambulance. But no one responded. After sometime one man came out with his car but by then we had already taken her to the hospital where the doctors declared her dead,” said Dhirendra Singh, a security supervisor at the high-rise.

According to the residents, the girl’s father was at work and her mother had left for some work in the evening.

“We came to know that her elder sister, 10, went out locking the house for tuition. There was no one in the house and the girl was asleep. She then woke up and probably looked for her family members. In the meantime, she pulled a chair or stool near the balcony and tried to peep outside when she slipped and fell down,” Ravindra Saini, former president of the JSG high-rise resident welfare association, said.

The Sachdevas were not available for comments as they were busy with Myra’s last rites.

“Her family has given us in writing that they do not want any postmortem or any action as it was an accident. They took the body for the last rites. The girl was alone in the house and slipped from the 10th floor balcony,” said Pawan Kumar, senior sub inspector, Indirapuram police station.