‘Much lesser number of people now falling ill’: Arvind Kejriwal on Covid-19 situation in Delhi

delhi

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 09:50 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the occupancy of hospital beds in cases of Covid-19 has come down sharply in the national capital in the last one month.

He said a much lesser number of people are now falling ill.

Click here for full Covid019 coverage

“Corona bed occupancy has come down sharply from 23 June to 26 July. Much lesser no of people are now falling ill. Most of those falling ill are getting treated at home. Therefore, v few people are now needing hospitalization,” Kejriwal tweeted on Sunday, attaching screenshots of Delhi Corona app.

Corona bed occupancy has come down sharply from 23 June to 26 July.



Much lesser no of people are now falling ill. Most of those falling ill are getting treated at home. Therefore, v few people are now needing hospitalization pic.twitter.com/zSEIGABxyP — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 26, 2020

He had earlier tweeted on Saturday to say that Delhi now stands at the eighth spot in the country in terms of active cases. Sharing a list of states with active number of coronavirus cases on Twitter, Kejriwal said that the situation was “bad” a few days ago, and Delhi was at the second spot in it.

“Delhi has reached 8th position in terms of number of active cases. Situation was bad till a few days back. We were at 2nd position. However, there is no room for complacency. Take precautions and stay safe,” the chief minister tweeted.

The national capital recorded 1,142 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the city’s tally to over 1.29 lakh, according to state government’s health bulletin.

However, the bulletin also said that the recovery rate in the national capital in 87 per cent.

The number of cases in Delhi have now started coming down from a peak of almost 4,000 cases recorded in third week of June. Only 3,135 hospital beds in the national capital were occupied as on Saturday, against 15,475 available beds.

Kejriwal on Saturday inaugurated a 450-bed Covid-19 centre in a government hospital in Burari. The Burari facility was designed to be a 768-bed tertiary care hospital, which has been under construction since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s first full term in 2015. The government also plans to open up another 200-bed Covid facility in its under-construction hospital in Ambedkar Nagar.

The three new hospitals that the Delhi government is constructing in Burari, Ambedkar Nagar, and Dwarka will add over 2,500 beds to the existing 11,770 beds in Delhi government-run hospitals.