National Centre for Disease Control asks Delhi HC for more time to file sero survey report

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 01:06 IST

The National Centre for Disease Control, has filed an affidavit in the Delhi High Court seeking more time to file a report on the results and analysis of antibody testing, also called sero surveillance, stating that the “exercise has to be done methodically and is a time consuming process”.

The NCDC said that imposing timeline for the declaration of the results of these studies will lead to a compromise in the quality of analysis and can have a detrimental impact on the evidence based results so as expected to be obtained through such sero survey studies.

It also said that considering the importance of sero survey study, it has total 12 parameters to be studied for 21387 samples collected from 11 districts across the city which is a huge time consuming exercise. It also said that scientific study results will be mathematically assessed with international studies on the SARS Covid-2 while also adding that the interpretation of the study results would require scientific expert review before finalisation.