NDMC aims full Wi-Fi coverage in six months

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will extend its free Wi-Fi service in the entire area governed by the municipality in the next six months, said its chairperson Naresh Kumar on Tuesday.

Marking four years of NDMC Smart City Initiatives, Kumar said that currently free Wi-Fi service was being provided by the civic body only in Connaught Place and some other and adjoining arteries using high speed optical fiber technique and smart poles since August 13, 2018.

The central government’s flagship Smart Cities Mission aims at developing 100 citizen-friendly and self-sustainable urban settlements.

The NDMC governs 42.7 square km of the national capital that houses Parliament, Rastrapati Bhawan, the Prime Minister’s residence, diplomatic area Chanakyapuri, central ministries and luxury hotels.

“This free internet facility will be provided with the help of 625 smart poles and optical fibre technique. With the help of MTNL, we have created our own high speed high speed Fibre to Home (FTH) network in Connaught Place and now 29 more locations in the entire NDMC area will be connected with such network,” Kumar said.

The chairman added that the work to create high speed Wi-Fi zones in the remaining area of the NDMC would be completed in next six months as the request for proposal (RFP) for installation of smart poles has already been floated and fibre network work is also going on.

In last year, the NDMC has installed 55 smart poles with free Wi-Fi features, environment sensors with display unit, CCTV cameras and LED Street Light.

A senior NDMC official said that the stainless steel smart poles will be 12 metres in height and can host microcells for telecommunication and providing 2G/3G/4G services.

He said that these smart poles would have better aesthetics and also have the cabinets to facilitate telecom operators to place their equipment. “Free Wi-Fi will be provided for defined time periods to the registered users,” he said.

Kumar further said that the NDMC in collaboration with the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital would construct a 300-bed hospital to further improve healthcare facilities in the region.

“This hospital will be built near Moti Bagh. The process for necessary approvals has been initiated and the construction work will be completed in two years after it is commencement. In this project the NDMC will provide infrastructure and hardware support while the staff and functioning of hospital will be taken care by RMLH,” Kumar said.

The council also plans to initiate the second phase of water ATM project during which 40 such ATMs will be installed across NDMC region. At present there are 37 water ATMs in the area. The municipality has also identified 200 dark stretches under its jurisdiction which will be illuminated with the help of LED street lamps.

In order to promote environmentally friendly transportation, the NDMC envisages installing 100 public charging facilities in the region. Currently, the NDMC has set up 35 charging stations and 22 more will come up in a few months.

The chairman also said that public e-scooter system would be started in the NDMC area by the end of the year on the lines of smart bike initiative. Initially 1000 e-scooters will be placed at 100 locations convenient to the commuters.

The concessionaire for the project has also been finalised by the municipality.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 05:00 IST