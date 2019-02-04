NDMC asks arts body to prepare plan for replacing steel sprouts near AIIMS

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has asked the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) to prepare a plan to replace the iconic steel ‘sprouts’ in the lawns near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) flyover, an official of the civic body said. The move comes after the civic body’s plan to dismantle the art work was opposed by the arts body last year.

In May last year, the NDMC had proposed to construct a 15-metre high cascade fountain, along with flower bed, in the lawns. Installed on a green area in the heart of Delhi, the art work is divided into two parts, located on either side of Aurobindo Marg. In one of the lawns facing the East Kidwai Nagar Redevelopment project, a 35-foot-high steel art work – eight big stainless steel sprouts – by artist Vibhor Sogani was installed in 2008. In the lawn opposite to it, 80 smaller sprouts were installed.

DUAC expressed certain reservations about the proposal pertaining to redevelopment of the area, a senior NDMC official said. On December 27 last year, the NDMC wrote to DUAC requesting it to “take up this landscape project” for comprehensive redevelopment of the site.

“Our proposal was stuck with the DUAC as they had some reservations. Now, we have requested them to prepare the redevelopment plan,” a senior NDMC official said on condition of anonymity.

“DUAC is requested to undertake this design project and prepare a comprehensive landscape proposal at the earliest,” read a letter (email) sent by NDMC to DUAC.

When contacted, a senior DUAC member confirmed the development. “We have received the request and will soon start working on it,” the DUAC member said.

Another DUAC member on condition of anonymity said, “The civic agency can’t go on removing art installations without making a concrete plan for what will they replace it with. DUAC has prepared the draft for public art policy and its guidelines. Their proposal (remove the sprouts) was not approved by the arts body.”

NDMC officials said that the DUAC was expected to submit the plan next week. But DUAC officials said it would take time to prepare the plan.

The arts body has recently prepared the draft Public Art Policy, along with its guidelines, and a master plan for public art in the national Capital. The guidelines were put in public domain last year by the arts body. The proposed guidelines list details of the type of art forms and locations where they can be installed; list of approvals required; fixing responsibility for its maintenance and role of local bodies in promoting public art.

Artists in the city say that the civic agencies should have a public consultation while selecting the type of art work, the location and the duration for which it is installed.

“The intersection at AIIMS is a crucial crossing in the national Capital. Instead of fountain, NDMC should have thought of some other art work. The intersection should be used to showcase the work done by our artists. Public art is important for the city and the art work should be strategically installed,” said Neeraj Gupta, an artist and president of Delhi Art Society.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 14:12 IST