New underpass will ease traffic to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport

Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari Friday inaugurated an underpass at Parade Road junction near Manekshaw Centre on Dhaula Kuan-Airport stretch of National Highway-8.

The three-lane underpass is part of National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) Dhaula Kuan-Airport corridor decongestion plan.

According to NHAI officials, with the opening of the underpass, the travel from the airport to Dhaula Kuan would become signal-free. “This underpass is part of NHAI’s project for development of a signal-free corridor from Dhaula Kuan interchange to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Motorists coming from Dhaula Kuan and going towards Delhi Cantonment will use this underpass,” senior NHAI official said, who wished not to be named, said.

The official said the 300m-long underpass has helped do away the traffic signal at the junction. Earlier, Dhaula Kuan bound commuters, coming from Gurugram and the airport, had to wait at this junction for a long time and jams were a routine affair there. Similarly, Cantonment bound motorists had to go all the way till Rao Tula Ram Marg and take a U-turn to reach their destination, but now they can use the underpass to reach Delhi Cantonment.

The NH-8, also known as NH-48, is the prime link providing connectivity to IGI Airport from Delhi and NCR. The frequent jams in the corridor result in motorists taking 10-30 minutes to cross a 3km stretch between Dhaula Kuan interchange and the airport.

To tackle this problem, NHAI had taken up the development of a signal-free corridor from Dhaula Kuan to airport at an estimated cost of ₹270 crore. The project included a three-lane underpass at Parade Road junction, which was inaugurated Friday, widening of Dhaula Kuan – IGI Airport corridor from six lanes to eight lanes and a three-lane flyover from Janakpuri road to merge with NH-8.

Officials said work has been completed on widening the road between Dhaula Kuan and IGI Airport, while construction of the flyover is currently ongoing.

The official said the construction of the underpass began in March 2018 but was stopped due to various challenges such as traffic management, shifting of utilities and defence infrastructure and getting security clearances.

“The work was delayed a bit on account of security restrictions, environment prohibitions and shifting of IGL gas pipeline and other utilities,” he said.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 07:32 IST