New Year’s Eve: Delhi-NCR parties with the theme of glow in the dark

That time of the year is here. Partygoers have put on their shoes and some of the coolest parties are happening right in town. This year, electrifying music will be accompanied by neon ambience and props to help you party in style, as pubs across Delhi-NCR will make you glow your way into 2019.

Akshay, owner, Ministry Of Beer, Gurugram, says, “We’re trying to give a very different vibe to the place. Typically this theme is more associated with the beaches of Goa, and other party spots. But we wanted to bring this to the Capital. This will be accompanied by a live band, and a DJ. There will be props such as neon lights, neon tubes, bangles for the guests.”

Some eateries will arrange neon bands and shine props for those partying. (PHOTO: Shutterstock )

The inspiration also comes from some of the biggest EDM music festivals around the world such as Tomorrowland. “At these festivals, people party with torches and the entire set up includes neon bands and glow in the dark accessories,” says, Rohan Kumar, MD, Fantom Bar & Brewery, Gurugram. He adds, “Neon lights will light up around 10pm. We’re getting neon bands and shine props for the guests. The neon face paint will be more in line with the EDM festivals, where people can have tattoos on their face or hair. We are encouraging people to wear hints of white, fluorescent, or neon shades.”

Prankster, Gurugram also has a neon theme in place. “The DJ and service staff will also be dressed up in UV ties, hats, and glasses. There will be tattoo artist for glow-in-the-dark face paint,” shares Inderjeet Singh Banga, director and promoter.

Singer Avi J, who will perform live at the Firangi Island, Kirti Nagar, which is having a similar theme, says, “It’s not a traditional gala night dinner party where you have to be all suited. It’s casual, with a summery feel to it. The trend is coming where people like the darker party themes.”

Actors Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s latest track, Aankh Marey, with LED lights in the background, has inspired Harry’s Bar + Cafe (Khan Market, Mumbai and Bengaluru) to give you a similar experience. Sunny Arora, GM (Operations), says, “The idea came from looking at the popular English and Hindi songs that are trending and have incorporated the glow in the dark look. There are glow bands, caps for party goers, too.”

Interact with the author on Twitter/@Nainaarora8

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 12:16 IST