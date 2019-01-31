Nirmala Sitharaman takes stock of two Delhi constituencies ahead of LS polls

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday held review meetings of two parliamentary constituencies — North West Delhi and Chandni Chowk — to assess BJP’s preparedness for the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Sitharaman, who is the party’s Delhi in-charge for the elections, told workers that the 2019 elections will be different from 2014.

“She said that this election is going to be different as we were in the opposition then and were fighting against a corrupt government at the Centre. Now, we have to highlight the work done by the Modi government,” Rajesh Bhatia, general secretary of Delhi BJP, who is coordinating Sitharaman’s meetings in all seven constituencies, said.

The two meetings were attended by senior BJP leader JS Pawaiya (who is also in-charge of Delhi), Union environment minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, who is MP from Chandni Chowk, and north west Delhi MP Udit Raj, along with BJP councillors, MLAs, former MLAs, district chief, and grassroots level staff.

To assess the mood on the ground, especially among party workers, she met some persons individually and also asked workers to voice their concerns and put forward suggestions. She also asked them their views on key issues in Delhi.

“She also spoke about the work that has not been done and what can be done in the next two months,” Bhatia said.

The defence minister, Bhatia said, told workers that the opposition had criticised BJP on the National Register of Citizens and said people are against it. “She said that the fact the BJP won the Assam panchayat elections means people are with it,” he said.

Although Sitharaman asked party workers to refrain from a negative campaign, she told them to tell people about how the Kejriwal government has deprived people of benefits extended by the central government.

.

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 12:55 IST