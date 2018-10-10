No honking! Delhi gets 52 additional silence zones; Rs 100 fine against violators

The Delhi Traffic Police, working with the state government’s environment department, has identified 52 silence zones where honking is prohibited, adding to the 103 such zones that already exist in the city, usually in and around schools and hospitals, and at busy intersections.

The police plan to slap a fine of Rs 100 each on people who violate the rule.

Some of the city’s new silent zones are: Lok Nayak Hospital on Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Sri Aurobindo Marg crossing; All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Safdarjung Hospital; Pusa Road crossing; and Bhagwan Dass Road from Mathura Road to the Tilak Marg crossing.

Senior traffic officials said that the new zones include roads around hospitals, educational institutions, residential neighbourhoods and libraries. A special drive has been started around these no-honking areas that involves not just fines but also an awareness campaign.

“It is important that people are sensitive towards such rules. Our job is to remind them and strengthen implementation. There is zero tolerance for causing such public nuisance. Such sensitivity should come naturally,” said joint commissioner of police (traffic) Alok Kumar.

This year, between January and September, 13,243 fines were collected from commuters who were found honking around the existing silence zones. In fact, the traffic police started a special drive from Monday, when 834 fines were collected in one day.

Experts who have been leading the fight against incessant honking in the capital say that awareness is fine but that there should be more stringent laws to clamp down on noise polluters.

“No one talks about the city being among the noisiest in the country,” said Dhirendra Shekhawat, a noise control activist. He said that the problem was with the innate attitude of people who think that honking will magically clear traffic and give them smooth passage.

“At any traffic signal, if you take a second longer to start your car, the ones behind you will honk till you move. That attitude needs to change,” Shekhawat said.

A study carried out by Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) in 2011 showed that in several commercial and industrial zones in the city the noise levels were crossing the 100dB (decibel) mark, while in residential areas the ambient noise levels were close to 90dB during the peak traffic rush against the standard of 55dB.

The study showed that at the Income Tax Office intersection, among the busiest stretches in the city, noise levels were recorded at between 77.6dB and 106.9dB. The AIIMS crossing saw noise levels touching the unhealthy 98dB mark.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 08:20 IST