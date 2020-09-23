e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / North corp launches amnesty tax scheme for unauthorised regularised colonies

North corp launches amnesty tax scheme for unauthorised regularised colonies

delhi Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Jai Prakash on Tuesday rolled out an amnesty scheme for residents of unauthorised regularised colonies.

As per terms of the scheme, residential property owners will have to pay the property tax only for financial years 2019-20 and 2020-21, while they will be exempted of all previous outstanding dues, a statement issued by the north corporation said.

It further said that in case of non-residential property owners, if they pay the dues for last three financial years (2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20) along with the current financial year (2020-21), the property tax arrears of all other previous years will be waived.

“The benefit of the amnesty scheme will be available only on filing of the property tax return and making the payment of the aforesaid tax dues without any interest and penalty till October 31, 2020,” said Prakash.

He added that property tax department of all six zones will organise special camps in these colonies in association with the respective councillors.

top news
Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
LS burns midnight oil to clear pending bills
LS burns midnight oil to clear pending bills
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
Samson, Smith outdo CSK in six-hitting spree as RR win by 16 runs
Samson, Smith outdo CSK in six-hitting spree as RR win by 16 runs
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In