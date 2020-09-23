North corp launches amnesty tax scheme for unauthorised regularised colonies

delhi

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:24 IST

North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Jai Prakash on Tuesday rolled out an amnesty scheme for residents of unauthorised regularised colonies.

As per terms of the scheme, residential property owners will have to pay the property tax only for financial years 2019-20 and 2020-21, while they will be exempted of all previous outstanding dues, a statement issued by the north corporation said.

It further said that in case of non-residential property owners, if they pay the dues for last three financial years (2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20) along with the current financial year (2020-21), the property tax arrears of all other previous years will be waived.

“The benefit of the amnesty scheme will be available only on filing of the property tax return and making the payment of the aforesaid tax dues without any interest and penalty till October 31, 2020,” said Prakash.

He added that property tax department of all six zones will organise special camps in these colonies in association with the respective councillors.