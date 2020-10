North Delhi civic body to be fined Rs 20 lakh for violating dust control norms: Gopal Rai

delhi

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 15:08 IST

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday issued directions for imposing a fine of Rs 20 lakh on North Delhi Municipal Corporation for violating dust control guidelines at Bhalswa landfill.

The minister said the North MCD has not been sprinkling water regularly to prevent dust pollution at the site.

“I have asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to impose a fine of Rs 20 lakh on North MCD. The municipal corporation has been directed to immediately increase the number of tankers for water sprinkling,” he said.

“We have issued guidelines for all government and private agencies to take anti-dust pollution measures. We have directed everyone to follow five directives. Action will be taken against anyone not doing so,” Rai said.

The five steps are installing windshields and barriers at the periphery of construction and demolition sites, covering debris with tarpaulin, using green net to prevent dust from blowing out, water sprinkling, and covering trucks carrying construction material.

Rai had on Monday asked common people, private and government agencies that have undertaken construction works to take adequate measures to prevent dust pollution, “else strict action will be taken against them”.

The minister also said the government has started “micro monitoring” of all the 13 pollution hotspots in the city and will soon deploy environment marshals to check violations of environmental norms.

He said all construction and demolition sites, irrespective of size, will have to compulsorily take the five steps to check pollution.