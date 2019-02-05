North Delhi Municipal Corporation seeks police protection for its Timarpur cattle shed

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s veterinary department officials have written to police seeking a police post and a police van outside their rescued ‘ stray cattle pond/ facility’ at Timarpur, north Delhi, after municipal officials and the facility were attacked allegedly by unlicensed dairy farmers. They have asked for the installation of cameras at the Timarpur facility.

On January 31, a team out to rescue stray cattle was attacked twice and, later that day, the suspects broke into the cattle shed at Timarpur, held the guards hostage and forcibly took away the cattle.

The civic body officials said that after the attack, they learnt that about 11 cases have been filed against these farmers at different police stations in northwest Delhi. The cases have been registered under IPC sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) and 98 DP Act (allowing cattle in one’s possession to stray on the street).

The main suspect, Naresh Kumar Bitta, has three FIRs against him for attacking officials at three different places on January 31. North corporation officials said Bitta, along with accomplices, allegedly pelted stones at a party led by Jaibir Singh Dagar, deputy director, veterinary services, that had gone to seize cattle left to roam the streets. This happened around noon on January 31.

Then, they followed Dagar’s team in a private vehicle till Delhi Cantonment area and allegedly threatened him and his team with knives. Later that day, the same suspects allegedly broke into the civic body’s cattle shed at Timarpur, held the guards hostage and got the cows released forcibly.

Additional commissioner RS Meena said, “This only serves to highlight the element of serious criminality involved in illegal dairy farming. Without licence, they milk cows and leave them to roam and feed on garbage. The cattle create jams, hurt themselves and pose a threat of accidents, but the dairy owners are least concerned by this,” he said.

Feb 05, 2019