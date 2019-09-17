North MCD to ask religious establishments to use steel crockery, shun plastic

delhi

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) said it will contact the management of all big religious establishments under its jurisdiction and request them to make a ‘bartan bhandar’ or bank of stainless steel crockery for the purpose of community lunches during the upcoming festive season.

“We have big occasions coming up such as Dussehra and Durga Puja, when religious establishments usually hold bhandaras. Mostly, they use foam cutlery like plates and cups, and plastic spoons. We will tell them it is much more economical to employ two labourers a day and wash the steel utensils instead of purchasing new plastic cutlery every time,” Jai Prakash, standing committee chairperson of the north body, said.

Prakash added that the north body will make their school students “brand ambassadors” of the anti-plastic campaign. “A folder with information on how harmful single-use plastics are will be given to the students and they can take it home and educate their siblings and parents. We will also hold a special parents-teacher meeting on this issue.”

All 104 councillors of north body will distribute hand bills in their wards to make each citizen aware on the subject, he added.

Commissioner Varsha Joshi said that the north body will make citizens aware of the disadvantages of single-use plastic. “It will be followed by punitive action as per rules and laws if needed,” she said.

“We’ll also set up plastic waste collection bins across our jurisdiction area and a recycle centre at City-Sadar Paharganj area. We also plan to provide jute or cloth bags to the public as replacement for polythene carry bags at nominal prices soon,” she said.

As per figures of the ministry of environment and forest, Delhi generates about 10,000 metric tonnes of garbage per day, out of which about 690 metric tonnes alone is polythene and discarded plastic items. Only about 55% of the entire solid waste generated in the city is processed at its three waste-to-energy plants, located at Ghazipur, Okhla and Narela-Bawana.

Also, the ministry of housing and urban affairs had recently issued a slew of instructions to the city’s five civic bodies to discourage the use of single-use plastic among residents, traders, restaurants, etc., after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the issue in his Independence Day speech.

