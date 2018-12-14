Not allowed to get down from rear door, two men stab bus driver in Delhi

Police said they arrested a man on Thursday in connection with a stabbing incident in east Delhi’s Shahdara area two days ago. During the incident, the man and his accomplice allegedly attacked a 44-year-old driver of a cluster bus after they were not allowed to alight from the rear door of the vehicle.

The driver is out of danger, police said. The attack allegedly happened near a bus depot in the area.

The driver Chand, identified only by his first name, said he was on the last trip of the day from Anand Vihar to Seemapuri depot.

”There were 20-22 passengers in the bus, all destined for Seemapuri. The attack happened around 10.15 pm just outside the depot,” said Chand. He said the passengers included the two young men who asked him to open the rear door of the bus and let them out.

“I told the duo to exit through the front door. When they insisted, I told them that I was only following the rule,” said Chand.

“The conductor who sits at the rear end of the bus usually has the day’s collection. He is vulnerable to snatchers and robbers. That was one of the reasons why I refused to open the rear door.”

The duo de-boarded the bus along with the other passengers. But the moment the other passengers left and Chand was to drive into the depot, he was pulled out through the driver’s door. “One man stood in front of me while the other charged at me with a knife from behind. They said they would kill me, but I fought them off. I was stabbed in my thigh, but they had to run away,” said Chand, adding that the duo tried to stab him in his abdomen, but he managed to put up a fight and thwart any further attack.

“They wanted to kill me. But I managed to ensure they didn’t stab me in any vital organ.”

Chand managed to call the police after which he was moved to GTB Hospital. A case was registered at Seemapuri police station and Chand’s description of the suspects helped identify the suspects, police said.

“The nabbed suspect is a resident of Shalimar Garden in Ghaziabad. He is a pickpocket,” said Meghna Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) and added that they have identified the second suspect as well.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 09:03 IST