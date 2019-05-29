Notice issued to passport officials in Ansal case

The police on Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that they had issued a notice to the Regional Passport Office (RPO) to ascertain the role of officials in connection with the grant of the travel document to Sushil Ansal, who has been convicted in the Uphaar fire tragedy in 1993.

“…investigations regarding the role of the passport officials have also been initiated and notice has been served to the Regional Passport office for the details of all passports issued to Sushil Ansal since 2000 onwards, including the one in 2018 and the investigation regarding all aspects of the passport issued to Sushil Ansal,” the reply read.

Following this brief status report, the matter was posted for further hearing till July 23 .

The court was hearing a plea filed by the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT), represented by Neelam Krishnamoorthy, who had lost her two of her children in the fire that had claimed 59 lives.

The fire had broken out when the film “Border” was being screened.

In her plea, AVUT had sought a CBI probe into the alleged criminal misconduct by passport and police officials in issuing the travel document to Ansal.

First Published: May 29, 2019 01:57 IST