Now, travel in Metro with common mobility card issued by DTC

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot will on Monday launch the new common mobility card titled as ‘One’ at the Rajghat cluster bus depot.

According to government officials, the scheme aims at facilitating commuters to travel in Metro using ‘One’ issued by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

This scheme was originally launched in August this year by the government, but till date people had been using only metro card in the government run buses.

The officials say a dedicated card for common mobility scheme would be launched at the Monday’s programme.

“Earlier only metro card was available with the commuters for the travel in buses. But now DTC will also issue its card titled as ‘One’. With this card, commuters will be able to travel in Delhi Metro,” said a government official.

Mangu Singh, managing director, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), will also be present at the event.

The new card will have the tagline “One Delhi. One Ride” and will capture the vision of the Delhi government to provide a seamless and convenient public transport system for people, the official said.

The Delhi government had in August this year started the e-payment of bus fares using Metro cards in all its 5,500 buses. To use this service, passengers have to hand over their Metro smart card to bus conductor who then flash the card on the screen of the electronic ticketing machine (ETM) to deduct the fare.

The common mobility card service, which was launched after a delay of eight years, is being implemented in all buses run by Delhi Transport Corporation, DIMTS (Delhi integrated multi-modal transit system), and in metro trains.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 09:03 IST