Okhla Mandi functions as usual, but other markets affected by bandh

delhi Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 22:56 IST
Trade of fruits, vegetables and grains in Delhi markets was affected on Tuesday as a section of traders shut shop in support of the Barath Bandh.

While it was business as usual at the Okhla fruit and vegetable market, trade was hit at the Azadpur and Ghazipur markets. The Narela and Najafgarh foodgrain markets remained completely shut in support of the strike on Tuesday.

“Azadpur Mandi was almost closed. Many wholesale trader associations had joined the Bharat Bandh. A few trucks loaded with vegetables and fruits arrived at the market, but no major work was done,” said Adil Khan, chairman, Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) of Azadpur Mandi.

Anil Malhotra, a wholesale trader and member of the Azadpur APMC said otherwise. The market was not “almost shut”, but daily transactions did reduce on Tuesday. The trade of vegetables was down by around 30%, and that of fruits was down by 50%,” he said.

Traders from the Okhla Mandi said their business continued as usual. “All trucks arrived as usual. The number of visitors may have been slightly lower on Tuesday, but traders were open for business,” said Nitin Lal, an onion trader in Okhla Mandi.

Supplies to Ghazipur Mandi were severely affected as it shares a border with Uttar Padesh’s Ghaziabad which was completely shut to traffic movement for several days now. “Ghazipur saw the maximum impact of the strike. The turnout of traders was very low and visitors fewer,” said an APMC member of Ghaziabad Mandi who did not wish to be named.

