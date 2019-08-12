On birthday, Delhi man fires in air and uploads video on TikTok; arrested

delhi

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 18:00 IST

A caterer in central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal fired in air and uploaded a video on social media app TikTok on his 32nd birthday.

The video of Faizan firing in the air at a busy market went viral and soon police stepped in. He was arrested from a building near his house in Akhade Wali Gali of Chandni Mahal.

Mandeep Singh Randhawa, deputy commissioner of police (central district), said Faizan wanted to do “something different” on his 32nd birthday and purchased a country-made pistol from a man and fired in the air.

The video purportedly shows Faizan, wearing jeans and a dark T-shirt, shooting in the air in a crowded market area. The police said they are trying to find the man who supplied the pistol.

The police said Faizan assists his father in his catering business.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 16:52 IST