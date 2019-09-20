e-paper
Friday, Sep 20, 2019

On camera, Delhi BJP leader seen slapping wife at party office

Party leaders said the two have been involved in a marital discord and Singh has filed for divorce from his wife Sarita Chaudhary.

delhi Updated: Sep 20, 2019 12:35 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A video of BJP leader Azad Singh slapping his wife has been widely shared on social media.
A video of BJP leader Azad Singh slapping his wife has been widely shared on social media. (Screengrab)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mehrauli district president Azad Singh was removed from his post on Friday after a video went viral where he is seen slapping his wife, an ex-South Delhi mayor, at the party’s Delhi office after a poll-preparedness meeting with senior leader Prakash Javadekar.

“There can be no compromise with the dignity of a woman. We have formed a probe committee and the person has been removed from district president post,” Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said, according to news agency ANI.

 

Party leaders said the two have been involved in a marital discord and Singh has filed for divorce from his wife Sarita Chaudhary, reports PTI. The fight broke out as soon as they came out of the meeting called by Javadekar, who is in-charge of Delhi BJP for Assembly polls, at the party’s Pant Marg office. The assembly elections are due in February 2020 and the BJP is upbeat having won all seven seats in the Lok Sabha and the municipal corporation polls.

BJP leader Vikas Tanwar has been appointed the acting working president of the district. While the Delhi BJP leaders were not speaking on the incident, party sources say strict action will be taken against Singh.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 12:33 IST

