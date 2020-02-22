On day 4 of talks with Shaheen Bagh protesters, apprehensions spring up

delhi

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 23:29 IST

On the fourth day of dialogue, protesters in Shaheen Bagh presented the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors with a set of fresh demands on Saturday, saying they want the apex court to guarantee their safety before one carriageway on Road 13A is opened up. They also asked that the police withdraw cases filed against residents of Jamia Nagar for protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, on December 15 last year.

However, while one of the interlocutors spoke to protesters on Saturday morning, most protesters seemed unconvinced. Many in the crowd told HT that they had doubts if talks would lead to a solution. Protesters said they want the Centre to send its representatives to hold a dialogue with them on the CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

On Saturday, Sadhana Ramachandran, one of the SC-appointed interlocutors, reached Shaheen Bagh for the fourth round of discussions with the protesters. Protesters said they told Ramachandran that they are ready to open one of the carriageways, provided the SC takes responsibility for their safety and security.

“We want the SC to pass an order assuring us of our safety and security. We are ready to open the other side of Road 13A. People come here with guns even amid heavy police security. We just cannot rely solely on the Delhi Police for our safety,” a woman protester said.

Several protesters on Saturday said they were disappointed that the interlocutors were talking only about the road blockade and not the “root cause” behind the protest — CAA, NRC and NPR.

“The road blockade and inconvenience to the commuters is not as important as the Constitution. We have been protesting for the last two months to save our Constitution. Why is the government not sending its representatives to discuss the CAA and NRC with us. We have made it clear that we will not vacate the protest site till they take back the CAA,” said Shahzadi, 35.

During their interaction, mediators also requested the protesters to shift their protest to another site. The request, however, was unanimously rejected. “We have made it clear that we will not move from here till the government announces a revocation of the CAA. Also, who will pay attention towards our protest if it moves to a park or maidan? It will completely lose the momentum,” another protester said.

The interlocutors — senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Ramachandran — have been trying to hold talks with the protesters in Shaheen Bagh on their blockade of the road, since February 19. On Friday, Hegde told the gathering that while the SC would decide the future course of action, the mediators would communicate all their concerns to the apex court. “We have heard you. We will convey your concerns to the court, we will do it honestly,” he said.

Many protesters also expressed their apprehension about the report the interlocutors will submit in the SC based on their interactions with them. “There have been several instances in the past when we were misrepresented by the media and government. We hope the interlocutors write whatever they have seen here. They have been very co-operative with us and listened to our concerns over the last four days. But it has become very difficult for us to believe anyone,” said Fatima Sana, 25, a student.

The report is due to be submitted to the SC on Monday.