One nabbed for thrashing traffic policemen, hunt on for three others

Police on Saturday said they had arrested one of the four men who had thrashed three traffic policemen following an argument following over a challan in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh on April 10.

Police said the four men assaulted the policemen and chased them even a they ran and boarded a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus to avoid the attackers. The attackers then pelted stones on the bus and broke its window glasses. They later entered the bus, assaulted the three police personnel again and tore their uniforms.

The arrested man was identified by his first name, Sanjay, 23, a resident of Nangli Dairy in Najafgarh. The other suspects, who are still absconding, have been identified as Vikas, Bablu and Ajay, all from Nangli Dairy area, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that the incident took place on April 10 when traffic police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ishwar Singh, with constables Pawan and Kamal were on duty at Ghasipura picket on Najafgarh Road. They were stationed there to spot motorists violating traffic rules.

Around 5pm, DCP Alphonse said, the traffic policemen spotted two men riding a motorcycle without helmets. They stopped the bike and asked the rider to produce his driving licence and documents of the bike so that a challan can be made for the traffic violation. The two men got enraged and entered into an argument with the policemen.

When the policemen refused to let them go, Vikas went home to bring the required documents and the challan amount. Instead, he returned with two of his associates. “The four men hurled abuses and started assaulting the policemen,” said Alphonse.

Later, a case was registered and investigation taken up to identify and nab the attackers. “Once the suspects were identified, raids were conducted at the hideouts, but they could not be nabbed. Sanjay was caught on Friday following a tip-off,” added the officer.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 04:45 IST