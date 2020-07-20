Online training of school principals in association with IIM-A begins

delhi

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 23:11 IST

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday addressed the first online session of a 14-day training programme for government school principals in association with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad.

“IIM Ahmedabad will train the next batch of 50 Delhi government school principals in leadership and empowerment, which is in continuation with the tie-up between IIM-A and State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Delhi,” the government said in a statement. So far, 700 Heads of Schools have undergone training at IIM- A via the programme which started four years ago, they added.

The aim of the training programme is to train heads of Delhi government schools to “build leadership competencies, empower them and instil local accountability towards their respective schools.”

“In our first term of the Principal Training Programme, we empowered our school principals to take autonomous decisions at the school-level and made them in charge of School Management Committee (SMC) funds which led to local accountability. I am now looking at IIM Ahmedabad to help us to further empower our principals,” Sisodia said. He also said that he wants to see Delhi government schools as “decentralised autonomous institutions.”

“Running the school is the responsibility of each school principal who is central to the entire school system. We, as ministers, Education Directors and officers, are just the facilitators,” Sisodia said. While addressing the importance of online learning, he said, “Online learning may not be a solution, but it is a necessity today. So I urge all our school principals to fully commit to it.”