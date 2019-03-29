Open gyms in south civic body schools by end of April

In a first, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will install open gyms for children in its 101 schools by the end of April this year. The civic body has already allocated a fund of Rs 4.5 crore for the purpose.

According to senior officials of south civic body, the move was proposed by its education department in January this year with an aim to impart basic physical fitness training to its students.

SDMC education director JL Gupta said the gyms would have only light physical fitness equipments. He said it was necessary to instil the idea of basic fitness among the kids so the department has come up with such an innovative move.

“In the first phase, we will set up open gyms for kids at 101 schools. Under this plan, one school from each ward will be selected. We hope

the facilities will be installed in the schools by the end of April so that students can benefit from the next academic session,” he said.

He said in each ward, the schools would be finalised in consultation with the area councillor. There are 104 wards under SDMC out of which the civic body runs schools only in 101 wards.

“We will assess the response and if required we will install more such facilities in remaining schools too. The students will be taught about benefits of fitness with the help of existing teachers of the subject in the physical education period,” Gupta said.

The SDMC runs 581 primary schools at 430 sites under its jurisdiction. The SDMC in its budget proposals for the financial year 2019-20 has allocated Rs 4.5 crore for the project.

Another senior SDMC official said the project has been approved so the work to install open gyms for kids would begin soon.

He said fitness is a key to healthy life so it was needed that basic exercise should be imparted to the students. Gyms for kids will have only light exercise equipments which would require only a small area to be set up.

“There will be 10 basic fitness equipments in one gym. The gyms will not have weight-related equipments rather it will be for light physical training. The tenders for the project would be invited soon,” he said.

The official said some SDMC schools have grounds for kids to play but some do not so the project would help the students of such schools where there is no playground.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 01:03 IST