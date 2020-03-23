Outcome evaluation: Education and health perform the best, PWD and transport the worst

delhi

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 23:21 IST

The Delhi government’s Outcome Budget 2019-20 — essentially a report card on the government’s various schemes and departments— released on Monday showed that the public works department (PWD), and the transport and urban development departments are the worst performing arms of the government with the progress on projects of these departments being less than 70%.

As per the outcome budget, the best performing sectors are education, health, social welfare, and women and child welfare departments with all having an above 70% “on track” project parameters.

The departments with an average performance are power, SC/ST welfare, environment and forest, and Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The outcome budget has covered a total of 567 schemes and projects across eight major departments. There are 1,549 outcome indicators used to determine the progress of each department on the basis of performance and has been graded as “on track” if they have made 70% or above progress. They are graded “off track” if the progress is less than 70% of the given target.

However, government officials said the number of projects and proposals in PWD, transport and urban development departments was much higher as compared to other departments which is why the number of “off track” parameters are also higher.

PWD

According to the outcome budget, of all the parameters of the PWD, 40% were off track. This means that the progress on projects was less than 70%. There are 39 schemes of the PWD included in the outcome budget comprising 306 indicators of which 137 have been identified as ‘critical indicators’.

The report says some of the “on track” projects of the department include installation of LED lights at dark spots; installation of 1.25 lakh CCTV cameras till December 31, 2019; creation of 109 free Wi-Fi hot spots; and mobile app-based monitoring of projects.

The PWD’s “off-track” projects include the construction of a 3.5km long Phase 3 of Barapullah elevated corridor (Mayur Vihar to Sarai Kale Khan); the east-west corridor (Anand Vihar to Peeragarhi); the north-south corridor (Wazirabad to Tilak Nagar); and the corridor along Najafgarh drain from Kakrola Mor to Wazirabad. The deadline to complete Barapullah-3 has been extended from March 2020 to September 2021.

“A number of construction projects are pending. Some of them —such as Barapullah-3 elevated corridor, Ashram underpass, Benito Juarez Marg underpass —are running months behind schedule. Several projects are yet to start. The government should complete these projects on priority as they are of great importance to the city,” S Velmurugan, senior principal scientist, traffic engineering and safety division, Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), said.

Transport Department

The outcome budget shows that of the 106 critical parameters of the transport department, only 47% were “on track” while 53% were “off track”, which means the progress on projects was less than 70%.

Twenty-four schemes of the transport department were included in the outcome budget, comprising 320 indicators of which 106 have been identified as critical. Public transport in Delhi is grossly inadequate —there are around 6,200 buses against a required fleet strength of 11,000.

According to transport department officials, some of the “off track” projects include procurement of buses, construction of new bus stops, and redevelopment of interstate bus terminals (ISBTs).

“There were many hurdles in the procurement of buses, which kept delaying the entire process. But things are better now and over 500 new standard-floor buses have been added to the fleet till December 2019. More progress will be seen in the coming months,” a senior transport department official, requesting anonymity, said.

Education

As per the outcome budget report, education department turned out to be one of the best performing arms of the city government. The report showed that 40 schemes from secondary education (up to class 12) and 22 from higher education (above class 12) sectors were included in the outcome budget with 75 and 81 critical parameters, respectively.

The report says 71% of all the critical parameters were “on track” while only 9% were “off track”. In the higher education segment, 78% of all the critical parameters were “on track” and 17% were “off track”. Similarly, 66% of all 221 critical parameters of the technical education sector were “on track”.

“The roots of the Delhi education model are very deep now. The entire team of the education department believes in key reforms, knows their goal and is clear about the process of implementation. Hence, of the 75 critical indicators in school education, we are fully on track with 71% of them,” Shailendra Sharma, principal advisor to Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia, said.

Health

The outcome budget report puts health among the best performing departments of the Delhi government. It shows that of the 743 critical parameters of the health department, only 20% were “off track” while 77% were “on track”, which means that the progress on such projects was above 70%.

There were 56 schemes of the department included in the Outcome Budget 2019-20, having 1,558 outcome indicators.

The status report shows that against the target of setting up 530 Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics, 451 have become operational by December 31, 2019. Nearly 55 lakh patients were treated at these clinics till December, 2019. On average, each mohalla clinic handled 105 patients per day.