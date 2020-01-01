e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Over 300 challans issued for drink-and-drive on New Year's eve: Delhi Police

Over 300 challans issued for drink-and-drive on New Year’s eve: Delhi Police

There was heavy police presence, fire tender deployment and traffic arrangements at areas where high footfall was anticipated such as Connaught Place among other places.

Jan 01, 2020 13:52 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Police barricades in place at Connaught Place on New Year’s Eve in New Delhi, on Tuesday, 31 December, 2019.
Police barricades in place at Connaught Place on New Year’s Eve in New Delhi, on Tuesday, 31 December, 2019. (HT Photo )
         

Delhi Police issued a total of 352 challans for drink-and-drive cases on the eve of New Year, officials said on Wednesday. Security was beefed up across the national capital, especially in the vicinity of markets, malls, five-star hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars, in order to ensure orderly celebrations. All PCR vans, Raftaar motorcycles and Prakhar vans were dynamically deployed at vulnerable points, according to police officials.

There was heavy police presence, fire tender deployment and traffic arrangements at areas where high footfall was anticipated such as Connaught Place among other places. Police had warned that any incident of hooliganism and drunk driving would be dealt with strictly.

