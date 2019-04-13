Panel formed to suggest measures for effective execution of RTE

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has constituted a committee to recommend measures for effective implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act in private schools across the city.

The move comes after the commission received numerous complaints from parents of children from economically weaker sections (EWS) and are enrolled in private schools under the RTE Act. In their complaints, the parents alleged that the schools were not providing free books and uniform that they are entitled to get under provisions of the Act.

According to the notification issued by the DCPCR Friday, the six-member committee will examine the criteria and amount reimbursed to private schools by the government for EWS students enrolled with them under the RTE Act. “The committee will also analyse whether the reimbursements are adequate and timely,” the DCPCR stated in the notification.

The notification further stated that the committee will look into the potential reasons for the lack of supply of free books, stationery items and uniform by the schools. “We need to find out the reason for the delay and the hurdles the schools are facing. The committee will also examine the policy of reimbursement as well,” Anurag Kundu, a DCPCR member, who is also a part of the committee, said.

The committee will submit its report with the government within 8 weeks from the date of its first meeting scheduled for next week.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 04:59 IST