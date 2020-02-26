‘Two alternatives in front of Delhi’: CM Kejriwal on violence in northeast areas

delhi

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 18:30 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal reiterated his demand for calling the army out in Delhi to tackle the communal violence seen in the last three days that has resulted in at least 22 deaths and left hundreds injured.

Kejriwal, who was speaking in Delhi Assembly on Wednesday, alleged that Delhi police personnel on the grounded were unable to take preventive measures in absence of “orders from the higher-ups”.

“When we spoke to several policemen, they said there were no orders from higher ups,” Kejriwal said during his address.

Kejriwal had sought army’s deployment in a meeting with home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, but his request was rejected and the Central government instead deployed the paramilitary forces in the riot-torn northeast Delhi in addition to the Delhi police.

“I again appeal to the home minister to call out the army to control the situation in Delhi,” Kejriwal said in the assembly.

He said the violence was instigated by a few people with nefarious objectives.

“People of Delhi do not want violence. All this has not been done by the ‘aam aadmi’. This has been done by some anti-social, political and external elements. Hindus & Muslims in Delhi never want to fight,” ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

Kejriwal said members of his party were on the ground and attempting to dissuade people from violence. He said politics of hate will not work in Delhi.

“Everybody is getting killed in this riot. Rahul Solanki died, he was a Hindu, Zakir died, he was a Muslim. Some anti-social elements are inciting the public for their narrow interests,” Kejriwal said.

He appealed to people of all faith to unite against the politics of hate as a modern Delhi couldn’t be built over a foundation of corpses.He said there were two alternatives in front of Delhi today - one is to stand together and the other is to kill each other and count the bodies.

“The politics of hate will not be tolerated anymore, politics of riots won’t be tolerated, now entire Delhi has to stand together and reject this politics that pits brother against brother,” he said.