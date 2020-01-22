‘Plan journeys in advance, have patience’: Delhi traffic police issues advisory for Republic Day rehearsals

delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued an advisory in the wake of full dress rehearsal for Republic Day.

The dress rehearsal will start at 9:50 am on January 23, 2020, from Vijay Chowk and proceed through Rajpath, C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg and culminate at Red Fort, the advisory said.

“In order to facilitate smooth passage of the parade, movement of traffic on certain roads will be restricted. No traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on January 22. Also, no cross traffic on Rajpath to be allowed from 11 pm on January 22 at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road,” the Delhi Traffic Police advisory said.

It also said that the C-Hexagon around India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9:15 am on January 23 “till parade crosses Tilak Marg”.

“From 10 am on January 23, traffic won’t be allowed on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg on both sides. Cross traffic will only be allowed depending on the movement of the parade,” it further said asking the communters to avoid the route of the parade from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

The advisory also suggested alternate route during the dress rehearsal. “Those driving on the North-South corridor should take Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, IP Flyover, Rajghat and Ring Road route. For those travelling from East to West should take Ring Road, Bhairon Marg, Mathura Road, Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road, Dhaula Kuan, Vande Mataram Marg, Shankar Road, Park Street or Mandir Marg. They can also travel through Ring Road, Boulevard Road, Barf Khana Chowk, Rani Jhansi flyover, Faiz Road, Vande Mataram Marg and R/A Shankar Road. Alternatively, Ring Road, ISBT, Chandgi Ram Akhara, IP College, Mall Road, Azadpur and Punjabi Bagh route can also be taken,” the advisory said.

“For those going to New Delhi railway station, the route to be taken is Dhaula Kuan, Vande Mataram Marg, Panchkuian Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Chelmsford Road fpr Paharganj side or Minto Road-Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side. For those coming from East Delhi should take Boulevard Road via ISBT Bridge, Rani Jhansi flyover, R/A Jhandewalan, DB Gupta Road, Sheela Cinema, Paharganj bridge and reach New Delhi station,” said the advisory.

The movement of city buses will be terminated at following points: Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), R/A Kamla Market, Delhi Secretariat (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Marg), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, ISBT Sair Kale Khan and Tis Hazari Court, the advisory said.

metro services, meanwhile, will be available for commuters at all metro stations during the full dress rehearsal, but boarding/de-boarding won’t be allowed at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am to 12 noon.

No taxis/TSRs will be allowed to ply in areas in central Delhi, the advisory said. The traffic police asked the people to have patience, plan their journeys in advance and follow traffic rules and road discipline to avoid inconvenience.