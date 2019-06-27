‘Police car’ used to perform stunts for TikTok

The Delhi Police is looking into a TikTok video in which an Ertiga car, with a beacon and ‘Delhi Police’ written on its bonnet, was used for performing a stunt.

In the 15-second video, a young man wearing a cap is seen emerging from the driver’s side of the moving car, climbing on its roof and performing five push-ups before jumping down and getting into the car.

Doing push-ups in different scenarios is a common strain in several of the videos posted from that particular Tik Tok account . The account has fewer than 200 followers and was taken off the video-sharing app by Wednesday evening, a few hours after the clip was widely shared on social media. Social media users had pointed out that the video showed misuse of a police vehicle, apart from the stunt being a dangerous act.

The Delhi Police issued a statement saying the car is owned by a private contractor from whom it was hired by the Delhi Police for “certain duties”. “The car does not belong to the Delhi Police,” a statement released by the police said.

While the police did not identify the Tik Tok account user, they said that he was not a policeman. “The person in the video clip is the friend of a private driver of the hired vehicle,” the police said.

The police said they were unsure when the video was shot and speculated that the stunt wasn’t performed in the recent past. The comments on the video were all posted on Wednesday.

While the video seems to have been shot in a large open ground, with some trees in the background, the police were yet to confirm the video’s location.

On their part, the police have issued a show cause notice to the private contractor for the “violation” of the use of the vehicle. “Necessary legal action will be taken against him,” the police said, adding that the issue will be further probed by the joint commissioner of Delhi Police’s security wing.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 04:12 IST