Rival parties want to get me killed: Kejriwal on chilli powder attack

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said some political parties want to get him killed and that is why he has been attacked four times in the last two years.

Kejriwal had come to Thana Kalan village in Haryana’s Sonepat district to hand over a Rs 1 crore cheque to BSF martyr Narender Singh’s family as he said the compensation given by Haryana government to martyrs (Rs 50 lakhs) was not adequate.

Talking to media, Kejriwal said Tuesday’s chilli powder attack on him inside Delhi secretariat was a result of other political parties’ insecurity.

“This is not a small thing. I don’t think in the history of our country any chief minister has been attacked four times in two years. So it is clear that these attacks are not happening just like that, but someone is behind them,” he said.

“We (AAP) have become a pain for other political parties, and that is why they want to get me killed. The way we have transformed Delhi, improved government schools and hospitals in just three years, is a cause of worry for other political parties because people are raising questions on their incompetence. People are asking why other states cannot give Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to families of martyrs when Kejriwal government can,” the CM said.

Kejriwal said even though there was a threat to his life, he will continue to work for the people of the country. “I don’t care if my life is cut short, but every breath and every drop of blood will be spent for the development of this nation,” he said.

On being asked about the INLD feud and Dushyant Chautala’s plans to float a new party on December 9, Kejriwal said he did not mind an alliance if he was approached by a politician holding clean image.

Earlier, the Delhi CM addressed a gathering to pay respects to BSF martyr Narender Singh, who had died in Jammu and Kashmir on September 29.

“How long will our soldiers keep getting killed like this? Our forces are not weak that we cannot take on Pakistan. There should not be any politics on soldiers’ death. But why do all political parties make poll promise of taking strict action against Pakistan but do nothing when they form government?” he asked.

Kejriwal said India had long been disrespecting its soldiers by giving nothing to the martyrs’ families while awarding crores of rupees to sportsmen and film stars.

“It used to make me feel sad. That is why the first thing we did after coming to power was announce Rs 1 crore ex-gratia for martyrs’ families. No money can bring a life back, but at least families will feel their country stands with them in their time of grief,” he said.

The CM said the authority to give jobs to martyrs’ kin was with the LG and not him, and said he was hopeful that the Delhi high court will shift these powers to the CM instead of LG.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 19:49 IST