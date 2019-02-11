Poll body writes to top Delhi cop, wants action against misleading calls made to voters

The office of Delhi’s chief electoral officer (CEO) has written a letter to the Delhi Police commissioner, requesting action against “misleading calls” being made to voters across the city claiming that their names have been deleted from the electoral roll.

The letter, submitted to the police on Friday, said the CEO’s office has been receiving multiple complaints from voters, asking that their names be re-added to the electoral list. The callers claimed they had received calls from “unknown sources”, warning them of deletion of their names.

“Various written complaints received in this regard are being enclosed herewith. Prima facie, it appears that the matter needs to be thoroughly investigated in order that the factual correctness of the averments made in the aforementioned complaints are ascertained and necessary action under relevant laws are taken,” the letter, undersigned by election officer Manoj Kumar, read.

Madhur Verma, the spokesperson of Delhi Police, said the complaint was being enquired into and “appropriate” legal action would be taken soon.

On Sunday, in an official statement, the CEO’s office also cautioned people that the only authority to add or delete a name from the electoral roll is the Election Registration officer (ERO). “...the citizens of Delhi are advised to beware of such misleading calls. Further, they should proactively check their names in the electoral list by either calling the voter helpline 1950 or by visiting the National Voter Service Portal, www.nvsp.in,” the statement read.

Voters can also check their names by sending an SMS, with the message, EPIC (space) voter card number, to 7738299899. In case their names are not found on the list, they should immediately apply for addition through Form 6, either online at www.nvsp.in or at the nearest voter centre, the CEO’s office said.

This scare has resulted in a political slugfest in Delhi, with political parties blaming each other for the deletion of voter names. On Sunday, a Twitter war erupted between Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP’s Vijay Goel. with the latter seeking the Delhi chief minister’s resignation.

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविन्द केजरीवाल को अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे देना चाहिए क्योंकि दिल्ली के मुख्य चुनाव अधिकारी ने दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर को केजरीवाल और उनकी आप पार्टी पर लगे आरोपों की जांच करने के लिए चिठ्ठी लिख दी है. — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) February 10, 2019

Quoting Goel’s tweet, Kejriwal replied: “Your ECs should resign for converting the EC into a BJP office. Shameful Modiji has subverted every institution. We will not allow the BJP to succeed in its conspiracies.”

Ur ECs shud resign for converting EC into BJP office. Shameful Modi ji has subverted every institution. We will not allow BJP to succeed in its conspiracies



पुलिस आपकी, EC आपका - उनसे इस तरह ग़लत और गंदे काम मत करवाइए। ये देश किसी एक व्यक्ति और पार्टी से बहुत बड़ा है https://t.co/dPfc3iKhZv — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 10, 2019

Kejriwal further tweeted in Hindi, saying “Police is yours, EC is yours - don’t make them do such wrong and dirty works. This country is bigger than one individual or party.”

First Published: Feb 11, 2019 09:33 IST