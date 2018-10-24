Private school van driver held for molesting 5-year-old girl, booked for rape

Delhi Police have arrested the driver of a private school van for allegedly molesting a five-year-old in Rohini.

According to the police, the matter came to light on Monday morning when the girl, who lives with her family in Rohini Sector 25 , refused to go to school in the van. Police said that the girl told her father, a businessman, that the driver of her bus regularly touched her ‘inappropriately’.

“The girl’s family later approached the police and lodged a complaint. The girl was also taken for a medical examination and the school was informed. We identified the driver, as Suresh, with the help of the school. The driver was detained the same day and was questioned. When he confessed to having sexually assaulted the girl, he was arrested,” said a senior police officer requesting anonymity.

Police said that Suresh told them during questioning that he took the school van to an isolated stretch a few times and molested the child. “He said he used to take a detour while dropping the girl home to commit the crime, after dropping the other children home,” said the officer.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said that Suresh was booked for rape under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the POCSO Act. Police are also verifying if the accused has any past cases against him.

This is not the first such case where a school van driver has been arrested for molesting a minor student.

A nine-year-old student of a private school in east Delhi was allegedly molested by three senior students on the school bus, thrice between July 27 and August 1 this year.

In January this year, a school cab driver was arrested for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old student while dropping her home in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 17:00 IST