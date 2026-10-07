Gurugram: Woman arrested for extorting ₹90 lakh from businessman
A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly extorting ₹95 lakh from a 35-year-old businessman over the past three years by threatening him of a false rape case, police said on Tuesday
A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly extorting ₹95 lakh from a 35-year-old businessman over the past three years by threatening him of a false rape case, police said on Tuesday.
According to police, the accused is from West Bengal, lives in Sushant Lok 1, and works at a financial firm in Sector 44.
Police said she was arrested soon after taking ₹50,000 from the man at a coffee shop in Sector 47 on Sohna Road on Sunday, said police. She was sent to judicial custody on Tuesday after remaining on a two-day police remand for interrogation.
Naveen Sharma, ACP (crime), said that upon investigation, at least ₹95 lakh was found in her bank account. “The money was put on hold so no further transactions can take place and the money could be returned to the victim,” the ACP said.
The two became friends via a dating application three years ago, Sharma added. “She began blackmailing him by threatening to implicate in a false rape case and harm his family. Of the ₹95 lakh extorted, ₹15 lakh was taken via online transactions, and she took the remaining money from him in cash,” the officer said.
Finally, when she allegedly demanded ₹50,000, the businessman ran out of money, and approached the police on Sunday. An FIR was filed against her under Section 308(5) (extortion) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sadar police station.
A team impersonating customers was present inside the cafe where the victim and the woman were supposed to meet, police said, adding that she was arrested while taking the cash from him.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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