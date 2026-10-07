Maati se Maa: How Delhi’s Durga idols take shape, one stroke at a time

With Durga Puja starting on October 17, artisans from across West Bengal have been camping in Delhi-NCR for months, shaping Maa Durga and her entourage for pandals across the city. Behind the final spectacle are painstaking craft, decades-old ties and traditions they are determined to preserve.

From clay to goddess For some artisans, ties with Delhi’s puja committees go back decades. Manik Pal, who travels from Kolkata’s Krishnanagar to the Capital every year during pujo. “Hum 40 saal se iss business mein hain. Iss baar humne sabse badi murti, 23 feet ki, Gurugram Sector 15 mein banayi hai jo hum 3-4 mahinon se bana rahe hain," shares Manik. "We showcase the tallest Durga Maa idol almost every year. For that, we only trust Manik Ji’s craft,” says Rajarshi Sengupta, general secretary of Purbapalli Durgabari Samiti, which has worked with Pal for 26 years, adding that Manik has become “part of the family”, with the idol-making process involving its fair share of crazy yet sweet arguments.

“We visit his workshop regularly and tell him, ‘No, you have not done this properly, please make it again,’ to which he says, ‘Nahin, maine toh achha hi banaya hai.’ This sweet nok-jhok continues,” Rajarshi says, adding, “Jhagda hota rehta hai, but we both know we won’t part ways.”

At CR Park’s B Block pandal, the bond extends into the celebrations too. “We involve our artisans throughout the festivities. Last year, when our idol won the first prize, we even did dhunuchi dance with them to celebrate the win,” says the pandal’s spokesperson Arundhuti Bhattacharya.