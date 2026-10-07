Wedding shopping guide for grooms: 5 tips to find the right sherwani that suits your height and build

Wedding season is around the corner, and shopping is in full swing. While much of the attention goes to what the bride will wear for each function, the groom's wedding wardrobe deserves just as much consideration. The groom's wedding wardrobe deserves just as much consideration. The sherwani takes the centre stage, but choosing the right one involves paying attention to its colour, fit, and silhouette. Finding the right match calls for a little homework, taking measurements and trying different styles to know which one fits and looks good on you the best.

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An expert commented on the non-negotiable essentials for choosing the right sherwani for the groom. Saggar Mehra, designer and founder of Saggar Mehra Couture, a luxury bespoke menswear designer brand, said that choosing a sherwani needs to be a personalised approach rather than trend-driven, as a sherwani's style depends on body type too .

“In Indian menswear, a sherwani can significantly influence how the overall body proportions appear. Its shoulder line, length, fabric, embroidery, and relationship with the lower garment all contribute to the final silhouette. Rather than following fixed rules for different body types, the better approach is to understand how these elements can be used to create balance,” the designer highlighted the essentials.

When you pick any sherwani, make sure to check for these basic parameters too, rather than selecting on the basis of a ‘catchy colour’ or ‘aesthetic embroidery work.’

Here are the tips: