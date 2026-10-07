MCG panel clears ₹47cr for sanitation and waste management projects

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC)approved nine sanitation and waste-management projects worth ₹47.26 crore on Tuesday, officials said. According to officials, the works aim to strengthen sanitation capacity at the zone and ward levels and improve the collection, processing and disposal of different categories of waste.

According to officials, the works aim to strengthen sanitation capacity at the zone and ward levels and improve the collection, processing and disposal of different categories of waste.

The 10th F&CC meeting was chaired by mayor Rajrani Malhotra, with senior officials such as senior deputy mayor Dharmbir Bhangrola, deputy mayor Anup Singh, committee members Sunder Singh and Ashish Gupta, MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, municipal secretary Dr Siddharth Khandelwal and engineering officials present.

The committee approved additional manpower and machinery, including tractor-trolleys and earthmovers, for all six MCG zones to augment sanitation operations, officials said, adding that ₹455.89 lakh has been approved for each zone, taking the total expenditure under this component to around ₹27.35 crore.

Officials said the resources are expected to strengthen garbage collection, routine sanitation work and special cleanliness drives.

The F&CC also approved a ₹4.34 crore project for door-to-door collection of up to 500 tonnes of C&D waste per day across Gurugram to enable an organised mechanism for collecting and managing construction debris and curb dumping of C&D waste on roadsides, vacant plots and public spaces, officials added.

Along with the aforementioned works, the committee also approved the development of four civil infrastructure sheds to process daily waste at the cost of ₹ 9.92 crore and allocated ₹5.64 crore to operate mechanical road-sweeping machines for six months.

Mayor Rajrani Malhotra said, “Making Gurugram a clean, beautiful and well-organised city is a priority for MCG. The decision to provide additional manpower and machinery in all six zones is important for strengthening sanitation services. Door-to-door collection of C&D waste and additional infrastructure for waste processing will help provide better sanitation services to residents.”

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the civic body is continuously strengthening its sanitation and waste-management infrastructure.

“These works approved by the F&CC will provide additional resources for sanitation operations across all six zones... effective operation of mechanical road-sweeping machines will also improve cleanliness on major roads,” he said.