Sonia Gandhi’s memoir sparks BJP-Congress war of words over historical

The BJP launched attacks referring to Sonia’s accounts in the book, including the post- Operation Blue Star reflections, anti-Sikh riots, her references to the Babri Masjid , the Batla House encounter, and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The memoir, which recounts Sonia’s childhood in post-war Italy and meeting Rajiv Gandhi at Cambridge to her life in India and her bond with the country, went on sale on Tuesday.

A war of words broke out between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress following the release of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi ’s book, Belonging: A Journey of Love, while the ruling party alleged that the memoir sought to “whitewash” the wrongs committed by the Nehru-Gandhi family, the Congress rebutted the allegations, accusing the BJP of raising historical controversies for political gains.

How did the Congress respond to the BJP’s criticism of Sonia Gandhi’s book?

How did the Congress respond to the BJP’s criticism of Sonia Gandhi’s book?

Union minister Giriraj Singh took a swipe at Sonia for noting in her memoir that Prime Minister Narendra Modi tends to look away whenever he comes face-to-face with her, saying, “With how many people will he make eye contact? He has already made eye contact once.”

Targeting over the reference to anti-Sikh riots of 1984, BJP leader HS Phoolka, a prominent lawyer who fought cases for Sikh victims, said in a press conference: “In her book, she (Sonia) has attempted to grant a self-clean chit to her own family—even regarding the massacre of Sikhs...” “This account is entirely contrary to the facts,” said Phoolka. “...in her book, Sonia Gandhi attempts to absolve Rajiv Gandhi and their family. This stands in direct contradiction to the official record. It is an absolute lie,” the BJP leader said.

Also read: Little real contact with Modi, but there is some common ground: Sonia Gandhi in memoir Belonging

BJP spokesperson calls memoir an attempt at historical ‘whitewashing’ BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan criticised the memoir, suggesting it could have been titled “Whitewashing”.

“...the motive of this book appears to be sugarcoating the historical wrongs perpetrated by the Nehru-Gandhi family and camouflaging the cardinal sins committed by the Congress party,” Kesavan said.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC said in “1991, 1984 and 2004, you made the country cry, and now you speak of belonging. Is this belonging about votes? The way you rejected the chair back then, and the way you presented yourself thereafter, was portrayed as an act of sacrifice and penance...”

In her book, Sonia said she was shocked by former President Pranab Mukherjee’s suggestion of a change at the top, which she understood as “a hint of his long-held desire to become prime minister”.

Also read: Sonia Gandhi appears on magazine cover in classic blush-pink saree as her memoir hits bookstores

Sharmistha Mukherjee defends father's political ambition Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha said: “What’s there to get ‘shocked’ about? ls it a crime to be ambitious. especially when that ‘ambition’ was supported by decades of experience in politics and governance, hard work & a brilliant mind?”

She added that Mukherjee came from a very humble background and whatever he achieved was through merit & hard-work. There was no-one to serve him positions, including PM-ship, on a platter due to dynastic entitlements.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties came forward in support of the memoir, defending the accounts in the book.

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti praised the Congress leader. “Sonia Gandhi has evolved into a leader, then into a stateswoman, she has gone through a lot. I think no other woman politician would have endured as much as she did,” she said in Srinagar.

Also read: 'Wanted to portray my family honestly': Sonia Gandhi explains reason behind writing her memoir

Congress accuses BJP of reviving old controversies ahead of Punjab polls Responding to the BJP’s criticism over Operation Blue Star, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari accused the ruling party of “scratching old wounds” ahead of the Punjab assembly elections.

“The Sikh community was hurt and everyone apologised to the community. This is in the past. But as there are going to be elections in Punjab, out of habit BJP is scratching old wounds. They are attempting to benefit from it,” Tiwari told ANI.

Congress MP Jebi Mather referred Sonia in describing the development as a “Tamasha”. “...For somebody as bold as Sonia Gandhi, she has the courage to speak the truth...Let her have the right to say that. For the BJP, everything is an agenda,” she said.