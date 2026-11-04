BJP to hold conclave on 1984 anti-Sikh riots today

(Blurb) Event to feature witnesses, probe lapses, re-investigations and an exhibition on victims Women hold placards during the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) march organised to highlight the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

The Punjab BJP will organise a day-long conclave, themed “Zakhm 84 De”, on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Chandigarh on Wednesday to revisit the tragedy, bring survivors’ accounts before the younger generation, and deliberate on the prolonged legal battle for justice and the rehabilitation of victims.

The event comes on the day Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to launch his party’s campaign for the 2027 assembly elections in Punjab. The conclave is also significant for the party seeking to expand its footprint in Punjab. The party is expected to use the platform to highlight the steps taken by the Narendra Modi government in reopening cases and pursuing investigations against the accused, alongside welfare measures initiated by BJP-led governments for the affected families.

The employment initiative announced by the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana is likely to figure prominently in this narrative. In August 2025, Saini announced that one eligible member from each of the 121 families in Haryana that lost a member in the 1984 violence would be provided with priority employment.

The conclave will be held at Hotel Parkview in Sector 24 from 9 am to 5 pm. A photographic exhibition depicting evidence and human suffering during the riots will be inaugurated by Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon and the party’s state in-charge Satish Poonia.

Former Union minister and Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, who represented riot victims in proceedings before the Supreme Court, will deliver the keynote address during the inaugural session.

A session featuring eyewitnesses will include Nirpreet Kaur, a key witness whose testimony led to Sajjan Kumar’s conviction, along with Jangsher Singh, Darshan Kaur and Satpal Kaur. Another witness, Jagdish Kaur, will join via video link.

A subsequent session on the conspiracy will examine allegations of government-level complicity. Former chairman of the National Commission for Minorities Tarlochan Singh, who is also an eyewitness, will participate online. Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, who lost five members of his family, former senior RAW officer and author GB Sidhu, and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee vice-president Atma Singh Lubana will also participate.

Another session will examine alleged lapses in past investigations. Justice SN Dhingra (retd), who headed the two-member special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the Supreme Court in 2018 to reinvestigate cases that were earlier closed, will share his experience. Senior advocate HS Phoolka, who spearheaded the legal battle for the victims, and advocate Ashok Kashyap, who was associated with the Justice Nanavati Commission, will also participate.

A further session will discuss legal breakthroughs in securing convictions and efforts to assist victims. Former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Phoolka will be among the speakers.

The concluding session will focus on rehabilitation measures and welfare initiatives undertaken by BJP-led governments for families affected by the massacre. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, Poonia, Dhillon and Sahney are scheduled to attend.