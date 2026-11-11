Maharashtra CM Fadnavis defends UCC move, says NCP merger issue rests with Pawars

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday defended the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti government’s decision to draft a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, asserting that the Constitution itself directs states to work towards its implementation. When asked about the issue of NCP merger, Devendra Fadnavis said neither faction had informed the BJP about any such move. (@CMOMaharashtra X)

Speaking to reporters at his official residence in south Mumbai, Fadnavis, while commenting on the NCP merger issue, said only Sharad Pawar and Sunetra Pawar, who head the rival factions, could clarify whether their parties would reunite.

“Constitution contains the Directive Principles of State Policy, which talk about the UCC. Thus, it is the constitutional responsibility of every state. The court has now stayed its implementation, but it remains the responsibility of the states,” he said. The statement came in response to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s criticism that the proposed law was unconstitutional.

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“If Owaisi had read the Constitution a little, he would not have said that we are bringing this outside its framework or considering ourselves bigger than the Constitution. The Constitution itself has directed us to do this,” Fadnavis added.

Earlier in the day, Owaisi told reporters opposed the proposed UCC in Maharashtra, contending it was an attempt to impose ‘Hindu Civil Code’ on non-Hindus.

When asked about the issue of NCP merger, the chief minister said neither faction had informed the BJP about any such move.

“If they (Sharad Pawar and Sunetra Pawar) decide to merge (their parties), they will come and tell us, because the merger cannot happen without us. Neither of them has told us anything yet,” he said.

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The merger buzz gained strength last week after several leaders of the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP, including Praful Patel and Parth Pawar, met NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar.

Fadnavis also played down the firing incidents allegedly involving the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, describing them as attempts to create fear among people, and alleging that the Opposition was trying to orchestrate street protests similar to the in neighbouring countries. “These are not big issues. The Mumbai Police force has no parallel in its professionalism. All those involved in the firing incident targeting Tiger Shroff have been arrested...,” he said.

Talking about the Disha Salian death case, the CM said the Mumbai Police had found no foul play and CBI was now probing the matter in accordance with the court’s directions.

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He said the Mumbai Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) had submitted its report long ago and found nothing objectionable. “The report was made on the basis of the material available with the police,” he said.

“The court found certain deficiencies in the report. CBI is now probing the matter and will take it forward...,” the CM said.