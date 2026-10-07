Kothrud accounts for 244 of Pune’s 629 redevelopment plans

PUNE: Kothrud has emerged as Pune district’s largest redevelopment cluster, accounting for 244 of the 629 projects carrying a redevelopment signal in MahaRERA data, according to a study of registered real estate projects released on Tuesday. Kothrud has emerged as Pune district’s largest redevelopment cluster, accounting for 244 of the 629 projects carrying a redevelopment signal in MahaRERA data, according to study. (HT FILE)

The analysis, titled The Redevelopment Pulse, by Pune-based redevelopment advisory and data platform Dreams Redeveloped, examined 4,823 MahaRERA-registered projects in Pune district using publicly available data. Of these, 629 were identified as having a redevelopment signal.

Kothrud accounted for 244 such projects, or nearly 39% of the district’s redevelopment-signal projects. The study said 244 of the 410 MahaRERA registrations in Kothrud carried a redevelopment signal, putting the proportion at about 60%.

The findings indicate that redevelopment has become a significant component of Pune’s residential real estate market. Redevelopment projects accounted for 3.6% of new Pune RERA registrations in 2017, but the proportion has remained between 23% and 26% annually since 2023.

Of the 1,869 active projects analysed in the study, 373, or about 20%, carried a redevelopment signal.

While Kothrud has the highest concentration, the study identified Erandwane-Deccan, Parvati-Sahakarnagar, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Gultekdi-Bibwewadi and Shivajinagar-Bhamburda among other prominent redevelopment areas.

The study also found that the redevelopment market is highly fragmented. It identified 449 developers who had registered at least one redevelopment project with MahaRERA. As many as 393 developers, or 88%, had only one redevelopment project registered with the regulator. The 10 largest developers accounted for just 16% of the total redevelopment volume.

The data also points to delivery challenges. Among redevelopment projects that had crossed their original MahaRERA completion dates, 26% had lapsed, compared with 26.7% of other projects. However, 21.3% of redevelopment projects were operating on an extension, compared with 12.6% of other projects. The average extension for redevelopment projects that had crossed their original deadline was 16 months.

The report identified 214 active redevelopment projects scheduled for completion in 2026 and 2027 — 91 in 2026 and 123 in 2027. Separately, 30 active redevelopment projects had already crossed their current completion dates, while 53 had received at least one extension.

“The MahaRERA data makes it clear that the redevelopment label alone cannot be used to assess a project’s prospects. Societies need to examine the developer’s complete track record, previous project timelines, extension history and statutory disclosures before taking a decision,” said CA S Lakshminarayanan, founder of Dreams Redeveloped.

The report recommends that housing societies considering redevelopment examine whether adjoining societies can undertake a joint redevelopment, review a developer’s complete MahaRERA history, verify extension certificates and check the completeness and consistency of statutory disclosures.

The analysis is based on a MahaRERA data extract dated September 19, 2026.