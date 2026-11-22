“In our bustling metropolises, quietness has become a rare luxury,” Mahindra wrote. He added that while travellers have traditionally sought breathtaking landscapes and magnificent monuments, the “quest for quiet” could become an equally compelling reason to travel.

In the X post, the industrialist recalled writing earlier about Aizawl residents' remarkable traffic discipline and their respect for lane etiquette. Reflecting on the impact of this collective discipline, he said the city offered something increasingly rare in India’s bustling metropolitan areas - quietness.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Sunday praised the traffic discipline in Mizoram’s capital, Aizawl, highlighting the city’s no-honking culture and motorists’ adherence to lane rules. Taking to X, Mahindra shared a video of a woman showcasing the city’s roads and said Aizawl's quietness could be a compelling reason for people to travel there.

(Also Read: Anand Mahindra calls Karnataka’s Honnavar a ‘hidden gem that deserves equal attention’)

What did the woman say about Aizawl’s traffic? The video shared by Mahindra features a woman showing the traffic on Aizawl’s streets. Despite several vehicles being lined up on the road, she points out that there is no honking and motorists patiently wait for their turn.

“There’s a lot of vehicles over here, but no horn. It’s all silent because these people have patience and we follow the rules,” she says in the video.

She also highlights how motorists respect the stop line and do not cross it, even when traffic builds up. Urging people in other Indian cities to learn from Aizawl, she says, “There’s so much noise pollution… But you need to learn from here because, as you can see, there’s no horn. You won’t hear any.”

(Also Read: 'Yeh ladka bahut talented hai': Anand Mahindra wants to help young Nainital magician pursue his dreams)

Social media reactions Mahindra’s post sparked a discussion on social media, with several users praising Aizawl’s traffic discipline and suggesting that other Indian cities could learn from it.

One user wrote, “Wow! That is a great achievement. Any idea how was it done and how long it took the sees to gather momentum. Bangalore can certainly benefit from it.”

“Its something so basic that whole world follows, but we dont give any importance to it. Proud of our north eastern states who follow basic rules of traffic!” commented another.

“I have observed this traffic discipline in other parts of northeast also. That’s my hometown Golaghat in Assam. No driving on the reverse side even if there’s traffic jam in your lane,” wrote a third user.

“If only we all follow this discipline our cities will see much less traffic jams and even fewer road accidents,” said another.