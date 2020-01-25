e-paper
R-Day: Traffic advisory issued, restricted access at some Metro stations

R-Day: Traffic advisory issued, restricted access at some Metro stations

delhi Updated: Jan 25, 2020 23:17 IST
HT Correspondent
The Delhi Police on Saturday issued an advisory on traffic restrictions to be put in place given the Republic Day parade on January 26. The police requested commuters to plan their journey accordingly between 2am and 12.30pm to avoid getting in the way of the parade route. The parade starts at 9.50am from Vijay Chowk and culminates at the Red Fort grounds passing through C-Hexagon-TilakMarg-BSZ Marg-Netaji Subhash Road.

As per the advisory, cross-traffic will not be allowed on Rajpath (from 11pm on Saturday) till the parade is over. The route includes Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road.

The advisory also stated, “For the smooth movement of vehicles, the C-Hexagon around India Gate will remain closed from 2am on January 26 till the end of the parade. Besides, traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Road will not be allowed from 5am till the parade is over.”

Besides, Delhi Metro routes too have been modified in view of Republic Day. While train services will be available, the entry and exit at certain stations will be restricted for a specific duration.

“The entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations will remain closed between 5am and noon. Also, all the Metro parking lots will remain closed till 2pm on as part of the security arrangements,” it said.

Also, at Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course) and Patel Chowk stations, entry and exit will not be allowed between 8.45am and 12pm.

Men who gave their lives for country awarded top military bravery awards
Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes awarded Padma Vibhushan
‘Swiftly’ release political prisoners in Kashmir, US urges India
‘Shouldn’t forget Gandhi’s Ahimsa’: President to youth on the R Day eve
Donald Trump’s lawyers make their case in senate trial
Rohit’s numbers pose a big concern for Kohli and Co ahead of 2nd T20I
JeM’s Kashmir chief among 3 killed in Pulwama encounter: Army
Six Army personnel awarded Shaurya Chakras; 19 top officers get PVSM
