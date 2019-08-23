Rain, fluctuations in temperature lead to increase in number of viral fever cases in Delhi

delhi

The monsoon showers and fluctuating temperatures have brought with them seasonal illnesses, with doctors across the city reporting an increase in the number of cases of viral fever.

“The number of people coming in with flu-like symptoms has nearly doubled in the last 15 days. Patients are coming in with high fever, cough, runny nose and some wheezing; mostly symptoms of the upper respiratory tract. The virus in circulation is also causing a longer bout of illness about five to seven days,” said Dr RK Singhal, director of department of internal medicine at BL Kapur Superspecialty hospital.

The viral infections include a few cases of H1N1 virus, also known as swine flu.

“Some patients have tested positive for H1N1 as well, but most of them have other strains of flu. In any case, the treatment remains the same – symptomatic treatment of fever, sore throat, runny nose, and tamiflu in case of patients at risk of complications such as children below the age of five, the old, pregnant women, or immune-compromised patients,” said Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant for internal medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.

Delhi has reported 3,582 cases and 31 deaths due to H1N1 till August 18 this year, according to data from the National Centre for Disease Control. This is the third highest number of cases in India after Rajasthan with 5,040 cases and 206 deaths and Gujarat with 4,819 cases and 149 deaths.

There have been 27,285 cases and 1,118 deaths across the country till August 18.

“Flu is a seasonal disease and as long as there is flu, a proportion of it will be H1N1. But, there is nothing alarming about it. We are monitoring the situation,” said an official from the health ministry.

When should you go to a doctor?

Viral flu usually heals on its own and does not need any treatment. Doctors suggest if people do not feel too unwell they can take rest at home and have paracetamol for the fever.

“However, people must immediately go to a doctor if their fever does not subside even after two or three days, if the fever is very high, and if there is any bleeding. If one has chest pain, they should be taken to the doctor immediately as it may indicate pneumonia. A severe and persistent headache can also indicate meningitis,” said Dr BK Tripathi, head of the department of medicine at Safdarjung hospital.

