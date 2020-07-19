e-paper
Recoveries in Delhi cross 100k; Capital records 1,475 cases

Delhi has 16,711 active cases, according to the bulletin, the lowest number in the last 40 days.

delhi Updated: Jul 19, 2020 03:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for coronavirus infecton at Swami Parmanand Prakritik Chikitsalaya Yoga and Anusandhan Kendra in New Delhi.
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for coronavirus infecton at Swami Parmanand Prakritik Chikitsalaya Yoga and Anusandhan Kendra in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Over 100,000 people have recuperated from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the national capital so far, the Delhi government’s health bulletin said on Saturday as the recovery rate stood over 83%.

According to the bulletin on Saturday, 1,475 fresh cases were reported, taking the overall infection tally in the city to 121,582. With 26 new fatalities, the death toll reached 3,597.

This is the second consecutive day when the lowest single-day fatality count has been recorded since June 9. This is also the eighth consecutive day when fresh cases have been reported in the range of 1,000 to 2,000. On Friday, the national capital had recorded 1,462 fresh cases.

The total recoveries in the national capital stand at 101,274 — nearly 15% of those who have recuperated across the country. In fact, Delhi has recorded significant recoveries during the last three weeks.

July so far has alone recorded 40,963 recoveries.

Of the 15,475 beds for Covid-19 patients, only 3,635 were occupied as of Saturday evening, and more than 11,000 vacant.

In an interview with HT on Saturday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Now we are seeing the curve of daily infections, deaths and positivity rate bending downwards. The positivity rate is down, and the recovery rate is getting better by the day.”

