Restaurant manager shot at for asking unruly guests to leave

The 23-year-old manager of a restaurant in Karol Bagh was shot at inside the eatery Saturday night, allegedly by two men, who were asked to leave for causing trouble, police said.

The assailants also went on to fire a few rounds at the owner of the restaurant which still had a few customers at the time of the attack. While the manager, Akash, was shot in his abdomen and leg, the cafe owner, Mohit, escaped narrowly. Police said Akash is expected to survive.

Mandeep Singh Randhawa, deputy commissioner of police (central), said a case of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act has been registered at Karol Bagh police station. A team has also been formed to nab the suspects.

“The two suspects are known to Akash as they live in the same neighbourhood. We will have more clarity on the trigger behind the attack after speaking to the injured manager,” said the DCP.

In his statement to police, Mohit said the two suspects, one of them identified as Mukri, used to frequent the cafe and often create trouble — be it for seeking discounts or not paying bills. On Saturday, when the duo again allegedly created trouble, they were asked to leave.

But the duo returned in a while to speak to the manager. The conversation ended at the gate of the restaurant, with Mukri allegedly pointing a gun at the customers before firing five rounds.

First Published: May 27, 2019 03:11 IST