Rickshaw driver attacks wife with hammer, hangs himself from tree at park in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 05:41 IST

A 37-year-old man allegedly attacked his wife with a hammer in front of her three children following an argument, and later hanged himself from a tree at a public park near their home in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Saturday night, the police said. The body of the man, an e-rickshaw driver, was found hanging from the tree by local residents on Sunday morning, while the police had been looking to arrest him for attacking his wife.

Police said the man was the woman’s second husband. The couple got married a year ago. The woman’s three children, from her first marriage, were living with them. Her second husband allegedly disliked her children and did not want to accept them. The couple often had arguments and fights over the same.

The injured woman, who is being treated at a government hospital, has told the police that she had told him about her children when he made the marriage proposal. He had agreed to accept her children as well. However, after the marriage, the man started asking his wife to leave her children at her parents’ home.

“The woman was not ready to leave her children. This led to regular confrontations between the couple,” a police officer said.

On Saturday night, the officer said, the couple entered into an argument over the same issue. The man allegedly kicked and punched his wife in front of the children. During the melee, he allegedly picked up a hammer and hit her on the head. As she started bleeding and screamed for help, the man fled the house.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said the police received a call that a man had been assaulting his wife. A team reached and took the injured woman to a nearby hospital, where she was referred to another hospital in central Delhi.

“We registered a case of attempt to commit culpable homicide against the husband and started looking for him. The next morning, he was found hanging in a park near his home,” Arya said.

Since no suicide note was found from the man’s possession, the police believe that he may have taken the extreme step out of guilt.